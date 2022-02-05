Eldorado Gold Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.03 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834,490 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 1,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 123.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 1,474,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 79.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 576,461 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

