Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELMS. BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 395,356 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

