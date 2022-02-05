Electronic Arts Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ FY2026 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

