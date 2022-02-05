Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50-$8.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,321. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.19 and its 200 day moving average is $251.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.