Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $242.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.70. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

