EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of EMCORE worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 19.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCORE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.29. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

