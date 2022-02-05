Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 3,328 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,272,000 after purchasing an additional 114,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,562,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,595,000 after purchasing an additional 79,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,182,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,108,000 after purchasing an additional 590,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $107.01. 947,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,420. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

