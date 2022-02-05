Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 1,809 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $917,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000.

