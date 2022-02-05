Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives $45.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMLAF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Empire stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. Empire has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

