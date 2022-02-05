Enbridge’s (ENB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$52.00 price objective on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.26.

Shares of ENB opened at C$54.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.98 and a 1 year high of C$55.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.46. The firm has a market cap of C$110.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

