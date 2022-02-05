Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$15.41 on Friday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$4.76 and a one year high of C$16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -27.37.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,610,368.01.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.