Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Enerplus stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enerplus by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enerplus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

