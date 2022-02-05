Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $24.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,540,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,411,000.

Shares of NYSE ENFN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54. Enfusion has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $23.21.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

