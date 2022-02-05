Engine NO. 1 LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $229.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.