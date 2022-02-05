Engine NO. 1 LLC Decreases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Engine NO. 1 LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,698 shares during the period. Square comprises 4.3% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Square to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

NYSE:SQ opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.81 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

