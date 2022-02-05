Engine NO. 1 LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam increased its position in Walmart by 137.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 36,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 11,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,883,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $262,559,000 after buying an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.81. The stock has a market cap of $386.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.