Engine NO. 1 LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NYSE:NKE opened at $145.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.93. The company has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

