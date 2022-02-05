EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research raised EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

