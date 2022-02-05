Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 193,361 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,361 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $79,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $93.01 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

