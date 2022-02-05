Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $127.98 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,908 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $127,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

