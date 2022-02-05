Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $55.68 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,072 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $55,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 117,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 170,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

