Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $96.86 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294,626 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $96,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

