Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 26,622 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,622 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $67,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,287,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.93.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.63 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

