Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,961 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.48% of Lincoln National worth $60,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after buying an additional 192,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,778,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

