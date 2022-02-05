Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Acquires $237,200.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EPD stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

