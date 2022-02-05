Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. 5,517,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,828,009. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 235.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $5,055,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

