Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enthusiast Gaming were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,670,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,970,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.23 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $297.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGLX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

