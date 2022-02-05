Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enviva Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

EVA stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -460.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Enviva Partners by 22.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

