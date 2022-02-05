EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EPR Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EPR opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

