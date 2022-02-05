EQT Co. (EQT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 1st

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

EQT stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

EQT announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

