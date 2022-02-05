Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autoliv in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.21.

ALV opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after buying an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after buying an additional 411,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 403,613 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,810,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.