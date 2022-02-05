Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 9,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

