Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

