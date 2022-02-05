Eric Pauwels Sells 367 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Eric Pauwels sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $14,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $14,112.29.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

