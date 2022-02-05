Erin L. Polek Sells 68 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Erin L. Polek sold 68 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total value of $12,280.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QCOM stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,134,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $876,839,000 after acquiring an additional 111,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

