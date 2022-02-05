Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.71.

ERO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ERO stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.55. 406,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,415. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.6600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

