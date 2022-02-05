Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $180.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.62.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $125.37 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.97 and its 200-day moving average is $214.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,410 shares of company stock worth $36,122,251 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Etsy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

