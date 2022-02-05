Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Patrick Brickley Sells 6,625 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57.

Everbridge stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 797,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

