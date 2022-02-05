Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 2.72. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Everi by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 106.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Everi by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

