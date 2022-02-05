Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock opened at $246.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.38. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.69 and a 52 week high of $248.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,920. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

