Evoke Wealth LLC Has $80.67 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $80,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $226.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.