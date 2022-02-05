Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 3,234 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 745,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,151,000 after purchasing an additional 70,163 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,935.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,494 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $198.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.09 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

