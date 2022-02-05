Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 90,761 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,761 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day moving average is $156.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

