Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of EXPO opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26. Exponent has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

