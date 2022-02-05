Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.41. 31,036,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,647,389. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

