Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.74.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.