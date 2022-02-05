F3Logic LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 204.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60.

