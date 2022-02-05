F3Logic LLC Buys 1,357 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Plug Power by 20.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 10.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 187,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 443.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 652,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 532,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 37.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Plug Power by 124.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $21.43 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

