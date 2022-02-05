F3Logic LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $395.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

