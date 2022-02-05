F3Logic LLC Increases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

